DC Irfan Nawaz Launches Proactive Initiative Tackling Price Hikes, Illegal Polythene Bag Usage In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2023 | 09:41 PM

Under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, a proactive initiative unfolded on Tuesday in which strict action was taken to curb price hiking, illegal use of polythene bags in various localities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, a proactive initiative unfolded on Tuesday in which strict action was taken to curb price hiking, illegal use of polythene bags in various localities.

According to ICT Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Secretariat spearheaded a comprehensive operation encompassing price evaluations, a clampdown on unauthorized polythene bag usage, and an all-encompassing assessment of cleanliness across various sectors within the Secretariat Subdivision.

He informed that, in a demonstration of unwavering commitment, the AC Secretariat orchestrated a resolute crackdown, culminating in the apprehension of a single encroacher.

Additionally, a number of transgressors faced fines and admonitions in accordance with the prevailing legal provisions.

In a parallel endeavour, stringent adherence to dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) was meticulously observed across diverse locales. Further afield, Assistant Commissioner (Rural) conducted a meticulous survey of price dynamics for essential commodities within the Humak area. This meticulous endeavour was driven by an unwavering commitment to upholding stipulated rates.

Simultaneously, a robust campaign against the unlawful utilization of polythene bags was undertaken, resulting in the imposition of fines on several errant shopkeepers. This concerted drive towards responsible commercial practices underscores the commitment to safeguarding the ecological equilibrium.

