DC Islamabad Assures To Resolve Key Issues Of Business Community

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:15 PM

Hamza Shafqaat, Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad said that business community was playing important role in the economic development of the region and assured that ICT Administration would take measures to resolve its key issues

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) Hamza Shafqaat, Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad said that business community was playing important role in the economic development of the region and assured that ICT Administration would take measures to resolve its key issues.He was talking to Muhammad Ahmed Waheed President, Tahir Abbasi Senior Vice President and Saif ur Rahman Khan Vice President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry during his visit to Chamber House.

Muhammad EjazAbbasi Vice President FPCCI, Khalid Chaudhry former Senior Vice President ICCI, Zia Chaudhry Executive Members ICCI and others were also present at the occasion.

Hamza Shafqaat said that maintaining law and order situation in Islamabad was the responsibility of ICT Administration, however, he said that business community should also cooperate with it for ensuring peaceful environment in Islamabad.

He said that loaded vehicles were allowed entry in industrial area during specific timings, however, he said that amendment in notification would be made to allow them entry in industries any time.

