DC Islamabad chairs review meeting on anti-dengue campaign

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2023 | 07:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday chaired a review meeting on the anti-dengue campaign in the city.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners, District Health Officer, Assistant Commissioners, Magistrates, and other stakeholders.

The DC said that dengue was not a dangerous disease, but it was important to take precautionary measures to prevent it. He directed the authorities to improve sanitation arrangements in different areas of the city and ensure that garbage is not collected at any place, including workshops and tire shops.

He also called for an awareness campaign to be launched among the people about dengue.

Memon said that all possible resources would be utilized to control the deadly virus in Islamabad.

He added that the rural area of Islamabad was among the priorities and every possible step would be taken to protect the lives of the citizens.

