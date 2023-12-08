Open Menu

DC Islamabad Cracks Down On Illegal Fuel Stations In Pothohar

Published December 08, 2023

DC Islamabad cracks down on illegal fuel stations in Pothohar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) In a major crackdown on illegal fuel operations, Assistant Commissioner Pothohar Nahel Hafiz on Friday sealed three illegal petrol pumps and one illegal LPG filling station in the Shams Colony area.

Responding to public concerns and reports of unsafe practices, the Assistant Commissioner personally led the inspection, uncovering these illicit operations, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

The warnings were also issued to other petrol pumps and LPG stations found violating safety regulations or operating without proper licenses.

This action marks the latest development in an ongoing campaign against illegal fuel businesses across Islamabad.

Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon has made it clear that such activities will not be tolerated and that the authorities will continue to conduct regular checks to ensure the safety and well-being of the public.

