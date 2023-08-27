Open Menu

DC Islamabad Directed To Carry Out Inspections Against Violators Of Rules, Beggars

Faizan Hashmi Published August 27, 2023 | 02:40 PM

DC Islamabad directed to carry out inspections against violators of rules, beggars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon Sunday directed the officials to carry out inspections against various societal issues within their respective jurisdictions.

Assistant Commissioner Secretariat and Magistrates have carried out comprehensive inspections against violations including price gouging, unauthorized polythene bags, tinted glasses vehicles and general cleanliness at various locations of the Subdivision, ICT Spokesman said.

In compliance with the law, the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat took action against the offenders and issued fine tickets and warnings to shopkeepers.

The AC Secretariat claimed that frequent actions will continue against beggars meanwhile five beggars were detained and sent to the police station.

He further said while inspecting many vehicles with tinted glasses, the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat issued tickets to the vehicle owners.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Station Fine Vehicles Vehicle Price Sunday

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for ..

Fatima bint Mubarak launches National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women ..

16 minutes ago
 UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#0 ..

UAE to celebrate &#039;Emirati Women&#039;s Day&#039; on Monday

1 hour ago
 Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Cl ..

Mariam Almheiri: Declaring International Day of Clean Energy inspires countries ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

15 hours ago
Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

16 hours ago
 Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minis ..

Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minister

16 hours ago
 Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Pri ..

Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Prix pole

16 hours ago
 Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cu ..

Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cup for Dupont's France

16 hours ago
 Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vild ..

Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vilda, offer to quit over Rubiales ..

16 hours ago
 'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send ..

'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send World Cup warning

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan