DC Islamabad directed to carry out inspections against violators of rules, beggars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon Sunday directed the officials to carry out inspections against various societal issues within their respective jurisdictions.

Assistant Commissioner Secretariat and Magistrates have carried out comprehensive inspections against violations including price gouging, unauthorized polythene bags, tinted glasses vehicles and general cleanliness at various locations of the Subdivision, ICT Spokesman said.

In compliance with the law, the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat took action against the offenders and issued fine tickets and warnings to shopkeepers.

The AC Secretariat claimed that frequent actions will continue against beggars meanwhile five beggars were detained and sent to the police station.

He further said while inspecting many vehicles with tinted glasses, the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat issued tickets to the vehicle owners.