DC Islamabad directs crackdown against vegetable over pricing

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) Assistant Commissioner of Pothohar Nahel Hafiz, during a crackdown against vegetable vendors on Friday, arrested five persons for violating government-prescribed rates and failing to display the notified rate list.

The arrests were made on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

The Assistant Commissioner inspected the vegetable market in Pothohar and found that several vendors were charging more than the government-prescribed rates. He also found that many vendors were not displaying the notified rate list.

The Assistant Commissioner issued a warning to the other vendors and told them to comply with the government-prescribed rates or face arrest. He also said that the operation against price increases on a daily basis will continue.

The arrests of the five vendors are a clear message to vegetable vendors that they will not be tolerated for violating government-prescribed rates and failing to display the notified rate list. The crackdown is expected to bring down vegetable prices in Islamabad.