Open Menu

DC Islamabad Directs Crackdown On Beggars, Price Hikes, Encroachments, Illegal LPG Filling Stations

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2023 | 10:15 PM

DC Islamabad directs crackdown on beggars, price hikes, encroachments, illegal LPG filling stations

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon has issued strict instructions to concerned officers to take action against professional beggars, price hikes, encroachments, and illegal LPG filling stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon has issued strict instructions to concerned officers to take action against professional beggars, price hikes, encroachments, and illegal LPG filling stations.

The instructions were issued during a review meeting held on Wednesday under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner.

The meeting was attended by all the Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and Magistrates.

The Deputy Commissioner was briefed by the officers on their performance in these areas.

He was dissatisfied with the progress made and directed the officers to take strict action against violators.

He said that no one should be allowed to take advantage of the people by begging, profiteering, or encroaching on public land.

He also warned that illegal LPG filling stations were a serious safety hazard and must be shut down immediately.

The Deputy Commissioner's instructions have been welcomed by the people of Islamabad, who are tired of the problems caused by beggars, price hikes, encroachments, and illegal LPG filling stations.

Related Topics

Islamabad LPG Progress Price All

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality launches online portal to provi ..

Dubai Municipality launches online portal to provide easy access to land, proper ..

4 minutes ago
 Dacoit involved in robbery, violence against femal ..

Dacoit involved in robbery, violence against female teacher held

4 minutes ago
 Australia's Groves doubles up at Vuelta

Australia's Groves doubles up at Vuelta

4 minutes ago
 NAB playing key role in eliminating corruption; Ir ..

NAB playing key role in eliminating corruption; Irfan Baig

4 minutes ago
 Aneeq stresses unity among faiths, condemns image- ..

Aneeq stresses unity among faiths, condemns image-tarnishing efforts

9 minutes ago
 Couple arrested for torturing girl

Couple arrested for torturing girl

9 minutes ago
DFC inspects dairy products imported from Punjab

DFC inspects dairy products imported from Punjab

2 hours ago
 UAE President offers condolences on passing of Sar ..

UAE President offers condolences on passing of Sari Al Mazrouei

2 hours ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC remands PTI activist in p ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC remands PTI activist in police custody

2 hours ago
 UAE highlights vital role culture can play in acce ..

UAE highlights vital role culture can play in accelerating climate action

2 hours ago
 No ban on approval of layout plans of buildings: C ..

No ban on approval of layout plans of buildings: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister ..

2 hours ago
 PTI's Ehsan Gul joins Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (I ..

PTI's Ehsan Gul joins Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP)

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan