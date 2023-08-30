DC Islamabad directs crackdown on beggars, price hikes, encroachments, illegal LPG filling stations

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon has issued strict instructions to concerned officers to take action against professional beggars, price hikes, encroachments, and illegal LPG filling stations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon has issued strict instructions to concerned officers to take action against professional beggars, price hikes, encroachments, and illegal LPG filling stations.

The instructions were issued during a review meeting held on Wednesday under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner.

The meeting was attended by all the Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, and Magistrates.

The Deputy Commissioner was briefed by the officers on their performance in these areas.

He was dissatisfied with the progress made and directed the officers to take strict action against violators.

He said that no one should be allowed to take advantage of the people by begging, profiteering, or encroaching on public land.

He also warned that illegal LPG filling stations were a serious safety hazard and must be shut down immediately.

The Deputy Commissioner's instructions have been welcomed by the people of Islamabad, who are tired of the problems caused by beggars, price hikes, encroachments, and illegal LPG filling stations.