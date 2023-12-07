Open Menu

DC Islamabad Directs Excise Department To Provide More Facilities To Citizens

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2023 | 10:07 PM

DC Islamabad directs Excise department to provide more facilities to citizens

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon visited the physical checking point of Excise and Taxation Department and directed Director Excise Bilal Azam to provide more facilities to the citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon visited the physical checking point of Excise and Taxation Department and directed Director Excise Bilal Azam to provide more facilities to the citizens.

DC directed the formations concerned to continue strict action against black glasses and non-specimen/fancy number plates on physical checking on daily basis.

Director Excise Bilal Azam along with AETOs checked the vehicles, in which the registration of the vehicles were suspended due to colored glasses and fancy number plates.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad has appealed to the citizens to remove the full four colored glasses and fancy number plates from the vehicles and use only Excise and Taxation Department approved number plates to avoid action.

It should be noted that the operation of the Excise and Taxation Department is continueing on a daily basis

