UrduPoint.com

DC Islamabad Discusses Inter-faith Harmony With Religious Scholars

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2022 | 06:20 PM

DC Islamabad discusses inter-faith harmony with religious scholars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday discussed inter-faith harmony and law and order situation with religious scholars in Islamabad.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaharyar Khan and religious scholars of all schools of thought attended the meeting.

Chairing the meeting, the deputy commissioner said that an atmosphere of love, religious harmony and mutual understanding could make future generations prosperous and free from sectarianism.

He said that scholars should also play their role in eradicating religious intolerance being spread through social media.

During the meeting, the scholars assured their full cooperation in that regard. They agreed to make every effort to maintain an atmosphere of unity, brotherhood, understanding, love and tolerance in the city.

Related Topics

Islamabad Law And Order Social Media All From Unity Foods Limited Love

Recent Stories

POL prices to go down today

POL prices to go down today

20 minutes ago
 PTI rejects SC judgment on deputy speaker's ruling ..

PTI rejects SC judgment on deputy speaker's ruling on no-confidence-motion again ..

31 minutes ago
 NUST, US Embassy open new Lincoln Corner

NUST, US Embassy open new Lincoln Corner

2 hours ago
 IMF agreement sets stage for bringing country out ..

IMF agreement sets stage for bringing country out of economic difficulties: PM

2 hours ago
 realme 9 4G’s 108MP Ultra-Clear Camera & First-e ..

Realme 9 4G’s 108MP Ultra-Clear Camera & First-ever HM6 Sensor – The Changin ..

2 hours ago
 Congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz, who wins the OP ..

Congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz, who wins the OPPO Breakthrough Inspiration Aw ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.