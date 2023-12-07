Open Menu

DC Islamabad Expresses Concern Over Vehicle Inspection Delays And Inconvenience

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2023 | 07:36 PM

DC Islamabad expresses concern over vehicle inspection delays and inconvenience

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, accompanied by Director Excise and other key stakeholders, conducted a surprise visit to the Excise and Taxation Department and Vehicle Inspection Site on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, accompanied by Director Excise and other key stakeholders, conducted a surprise visit to the Excise and Taxation Department and Vehicle Inspection Site on Thursday.

The visit aimed to assess the efficiency and citizen facilitation experience in vehicle inspection and related services, ICT Dr spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

He further said that upon inspecting the facilities, the DC expressed concern over reported delays and inconvenience faced by citizens.

He promptly issued clear instructions to Director Bilal Azam, emphasizing the need for maximum facilitation to citizens. He also issued directions and stressed to ensure a seamless and hassle-free experience for all.

This proactive intervention by the Deputy Commissioner underscores the administration's commitment to improving public service delivery and addressing citizen concerns. The visit served as a reminder to the Excise and Taxation Department to prioritize efficiency, transparency, and citizen-centric approaches in their operations.

Related Topics

Islamabad Visit Vehicle All

Recent Stories

Wang Yi urges closer bonds among LMC member states

Wang Yi urges closer bonds among LMC member states

9 minutes ago
 Over 2000 Kashmiri children maimed and physically ..

Over 2000 Kashmiri children maimed and physically disabled by Indian forces in l ..

9 minutes ago
 Erdogan says Turkey and Greece able to resolve dis ..

Erdogan says Turkey and Greece able to resolve disputes

9 minutes ago
 Experts for major transitional shift in economic s ..

Experts for major transitional shift in economic system; deregulation of profess ..

10 minutes ago
 Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhut ..

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari pays tributes to S ..

41 minutes ago
 PPP believes in politics of public welfare, countr ..

PPP believes in politics of public welfare, country's prosperity: Pakistan Peopl ..

41 minutes ago
Court extends Sher Afzal Marwat bail in Sound Act ..

Court extends Sher Afzal Marwat bail in Sound Act case

41 minutes ago
 WIPO, IPO join hands to promote women enterprises, ..

WIPO, IPO join hands to promote women enterprises, innovation

41 minutes ago
 PSX gains 800 more points to close at 64,718.08

PSX gains 800 more points to close at 64,718.08

41 minutes ago
 PBS organizes workshop on data users, producers

PBS organizes workshop on data users, producers

53 minutes ago
 Pakistani film 'Dhai Chaal' on arrested Indian Spy ..

Pakistani film 'Dhai Chaal' on arrested Indian Spy Kulbushan Yadav premier held

54 minutes ago
 Cheap electricity and jobs keep Serbia tied to coa ..

Cheap electricity and jobs keep Serbia tied to coal

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan