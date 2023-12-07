DC Islamabad expresses concern over vehicle inspection delays and inconvenience

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, accompanied by Director Excise and other key stakeholders, conducted a surprise visit to the Excise and Taxation Department and Vehicle Inspection Site on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, accompanied by Director Excise and other key stakeholders, conducted a surprise visit to the Excise and Taxation Department and Vehicle Inspection Site on Thursday.

The visit aimed to assess the efficiency and citizen facilitation experience in vehicle inspection and related services, ICT Dr spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said.

He further said that upon inspecting the facilities, the DC expressed concern over reported delays and inconvenience faced by citizens.

He promptly issued clear instructions to Director Bilal Azam, emphasizing the need for maximum facilitation to citizens. He also issued directions and stressed to ensure a seamless and hassle-free experience for all.

This proactive intervention by the Deputy Commissioner underscores the administration's commitment to improving public service delivery and addressing citizen concerns. The visit served as a reminder to the Excise and Taxation Department to prioritize efficiency, transparency, and citizen-centric approaches in their operations.