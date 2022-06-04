UrduPoint.com

DC Islamabad Holds Khuli Kutcheri At Bharakahu

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2022 | 01:40 PM

DC Islamabad holds Khuli Kutcheri at Bharakahu

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Saturday held an open court 'Khuli Kutcheri' at Union Council Bharakahu under open door policy to resolve public problems on priority.

The DC was accompanied by officers of Capital Police, Health Department, Local Government and Rural Development department, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Additional Deputy Commissioner East and concerned revenue/union council staff were also present on the occasion.

The DC listened to the queries and complaints of the locals and gave directions to the concerned officer/department for immediate redressal.

A large number of people attended the meeting and lodged their complaints regarding different problems including issuance of domicile, fard, registry, land transfer cases and other revenue matters.

Talking to media persons, the DC said that the open courts were being conducted at far flung areas of Islamabad after many years to provide relief to the masses. The purpose for holding such meetings was to resolve citizens' grievances at the earliest and ensure speedy justice, he added.

He said the ICT administration was taking strict actions against encroachments, profiteering and hoarding to provide relief to the masses.

All Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates were engaged in the redressal of public grievances within their respective jurisdictions, the DC informed the participants.

He urged the locals to keep their surroundings clean and plant trees to improve environment of the city.

He vowed to conduct 'Khuli Kutcheries' regularly to resolve peoples' problems at their door steps.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Media Government Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited SNGPL Islamabad Electric Supply Company Court

Recent Stories

Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata T ..

Fuel quota of govt employees cancelled, says Ata Tarar

52 minutes ago
 Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over i ..

Senator Mushtaq Ahmed Khan lashes out at PM over inflation

1 hour ago
 Fire at Children hospital turns millions of rupees ..

Fire at Children hospital turns millions of rupees medicine into ashes

2 hours ago
 Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right t ..

Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right track: PM

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th Jun ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th June 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.