DC Islamabad holds meeting with Oil,Gas Management Companies to ensure smooth supply of petroleum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :In a bid to ensure a smooth supply of petroleum products Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon held a meeting with a delegation of oil and gas management companies here on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Magistrates, all management companies of Islamabad and other stakeholders.

During the meeting, the DC issued instructions to the stakeholders to resolve the issues in full force so that the citizens do not have to face any kind of difficulties, ICT Spokesman Dr. Abdullah Tabasim informed on Sunday.

The meeting deliberated on issues such as meeting the shortage of petrol when the price of petrol increases, as well as arrangements for the cleanliness of petrol pumps, various issues of measurement at fuel pumps, helmets and open petrol sales so that the public is provided maximum relief at the rates set by the government.

Irfan Nawaz directed the stakeholders to ensure that all petrol pumps are clean and well-maintained and that the measures are accurate.

He also instructed them to strictly enforce the helmet rule and to stop the open sale of petrol.

The stakeholders assured the Deputy Commissioner that they would take all necessary measures to resolve the issues and ensure a smooth supply of petrol to the citizens.

The meeting was a productive one and the Deputy Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the outcome.

He urged the stakeholders to continue working together to ensure that the citizens of Islamabad do not face any problems in getting petrol.