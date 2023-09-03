Open Menu

DC Islamabad Holds Meeting With Oil,Gas Management Companies To Ensure Smooth Supply Of Petroleum

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2023 | 02:30 PM

DC Islamabad holds meeting with Oil,Gas Management Companies to ensure smooth supply of petroleum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :In a bid to ensure a smooth supply of petroleum products Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon held a meeting with a delegation of oil and gas management companies here on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Magistrates, all management companies of Islamabad and other stakeholders.

During the meeting, the DC issued instructions to the stakeholders to resolve the issues in full force so that the citizens do not have to face any kind of difficulties, ICT Spokesman Dr. Abdullah Tabasim informed on Sunday.

The meeting deliberated on issues such as meeting the shortage of petrol when the price of petrol increases, as well as arrangements for the cleanliness of petrol pumps, various issues of measurement at fuel pumps, helmets and open petrol sales so that the public is provided maximum relief at the rates set by the government.

Irfan Nawaz directed the stakeholders to ensure that all petrol pumps are clean and well-maintained and that the measures are accurate.

He also instructed them to strictly enforce the helmet rule and to stop the open sale of petrol.

The stakeholders assured the Deputy Commissioner that they would take all necessary measures to resolve the issues and ensure a smooth supply of petrol to the citizens.

The meeting was a productive one and the Deputy Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the outcome.

He urged the stakeholders to continue working together to ensure that the citizens of Islamabad do not face any problems in getting petrol.

Related Topics

Islamabad Petrol Shortage Oil Sale Price Gas Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food ..

UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food parcels in Chadian villages o ..

7 minutes ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he comp ..

Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he completes longest space mission in ..

7 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

18 minutes ago
 Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation publishes ..

1 hour ago
 Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation ..

Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation Skills Bootcamp’

2 hours ago
 COP28 provides a fresh opportunity to further unit ..

COP28 provides a fresh opportunity to further unite global efforts to reduce car ..

2 hours ago
MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for ..

MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for the private sector

2 hours ago
 DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substa ..

DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substations in the first half of 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Al ..

Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Albania discuss prospects for bi ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2023

6 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2023

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2023

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan