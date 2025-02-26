DC Islamabad Lauds Successful Polio Campaign, Over 510,000 Children Vaccinated
February 26, 2025
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad on wednesday chaired a comprehensive review meeting to assess the recent polio vaccination campaign, which has been declared a resounding success.
Official briefing documents revealed that the campaign's initial target was to administer polio drops to 461,125 children. Remarkably, the final figures showed that 510,659 children received the crucial vaccination, surpassing the original goal by approximately 10.
7%.
During the meeting, health officials highlighted the strategic planning and ground-level execution that enabled the campaign to not only meet but significantly exceed its target.
The achievement underscores the city's commitment to eradicating polio and protecting children's health.
Local health authorities expressed satisfaction with the campaign's reach and effectiveness, emphasizing the importance of such immunization drives in preventing the spread of the debilitating disease.
