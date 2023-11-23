In a resolute move to enhance the cityscape and maintain its beautification standards, the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) convened a crucial review meeting to assess the performance of the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) In a resolute move to enhance the cityscape and maintain its beautification standards, the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) convened a crucial review meeting to assess the performance of the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA).

The meeting, spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon, brought together key stakeholders, including the Chief Metropolitan Officer and Director DMA, to delve into the pressing issues plaguing Islamabad's urban landscape, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum talking to APP said on Thursday.

Director DMA provided a comprehensive briefing, outlining the directorate's efforts in addressing open spaces, advertising regulations, and the proliferation of unauthorized stalls. However, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad emphasized the need for further improvement and issued clear directives to address these concerns promptly.

One of the Primary areas of focus was the registration of open spaces within Islamabad. The Deputy Commissioner directed the Chief Metropolitan Officer and Director of DMA to expedite this process, ensuring that all open spaces are accounted for and effectively managed.

Advertising regulations also came under scrutiny, with the Deputy Commissioner emphasizing the need to strictly enforce existing norms. A thorough review of advertisements, flexes, and steamers across the city was mandated to ensure compliance with established standards.

The issue of illegal stalls and encroachments on green belts was another critical point of discussion. The Deputy Commissioner directed the Director of DMA to launch a concerted effort to remove these unauthorized structures and restore the integrity of Islamabad's green spaces.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment from the MCI leadership to address these urban challenges and maintain Islamabad's reputation as a well-planned and aesthetically pleasing city.

The Deputy Commissioner's decisive approach and the collective efforts of the MCI team are expected to yield significant improvements in the city's overall appearance and livability.