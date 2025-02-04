DC Islamabad maintains open door policy during public holiday

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon on Tuesday announced that the District Administration Islamabad will continue its open door policy tomorrow (Wednesday) even during the public holiday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon on Tuesday announced that the District Administration Islamabad will continue its open door policy tomorrow (Wednesday) even during the public holiday.

According to a press release, DC Memon will be personally available at the office until 2 pm, providing direct access to citizens seeking resolution of their administrative issues.

"Timely and efficient resolution of citizens' problems is our top priority," Memon stated.

Under this open door policy, residents can meet the DC without requiring prior references or appointments.

The decision aims to enhance administrative convenience and provide uninterrupted public service, reflecting the administration's dedication to citizen-friendly governance.

Citizens are encouraged to visit the DC office during the announced hours to address their administrative concerns directly.