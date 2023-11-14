Open Menu

DC Islamabad Orders Crackdown On Encroachments, Illegal Constructions, Price Gouging

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2023 | 08:22 PM

In a major crackdown on encroachments, illegal constructions, and price gouging, the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Aneel Saeed and the Magistrate, along with CDA Enforcement Teams, conducted a joint operation in the Secretariat Subdivision

The operation resulted in the demolition of a number of illegal structures, the seizure of materials, and the sealing of unauthorized buildings and plazas.

Additionally, an illegal petrol filling agency was sealed, and the Anti-Dengue Spraying and Fogging Secretariat conducted spraying and fogging operations in different areas of the Sub-Division under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner Secretariat.

The Assistant Commissioner's Secretariat is also conducting operations against professional beggars in different areas along with teams of Civil Defense to address public grievances.

