DC Islamabad refutes news about auctions of different public points

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday refuted news circulating in a different section of media regarding the audit paras on the auctions of different public points.

According to a press release, he said the news regarding the audit paras on auctions of the parking of Centaurus Mall, G-9 Buss stand and restaurant in Lake View Park was false, concocted and baseless.