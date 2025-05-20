Open Menu

DC Islamabad Reviews Officers’ Performance, 528 Shopkeepers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2025 | 03:20 PM

DC Islamabad reviews officers’ performance, 528 shopkeepers arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad on Tuesday chaired a 15-day review meeting from May 1 to 15 to assess the work of Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates.

According to DC office, during the 15-day period, magistrates took action against price violations, arresting 528 shopkeepers, sealing 8 shops and imposing fines totaling Rs 194,500.

The meeting also reviewed operations targeting beggars, the use of plastic bags, pending court cases, the polio and anti-dengue campaigns and actions against touts.

APP/kah-usz/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role ..

Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics

15 hours ago
 A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride ..

A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation

15 hours ago
 Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

Pak Women to tour Ireland in August

16 hours ago
 Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on ..

Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation

16 hours ago
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels

16 hours ago
 Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to re ..

Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..

16 hours ago
 Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers

16 hours ago
 The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Cul ..

The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi me ..

16 hours ago
 Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushi ..

Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushing Indian-backed terrorists in ..

16 hours ago
 Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding ci ..

Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan