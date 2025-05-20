DC Islamabad reviews officers’ performance, 528 shopkeepers arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad on Tuesday chaired a 15-day review meeting from May 1 to 15 to assess the work of Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates.

According to DC office, during the 15-day period, magistrates took action against price violations, arresting 528 shopkeepers, sealing 8 shops and imposing fines totaling Rs 194,500.

The meeting also reviewed operations targeting beggars, the use of plastic bags, pending court cases, the polio and anti-dengue campaigns and actions against touts.

