DC Islamabad Urges Citizens To Actively Participate In 'throw & Grow" Campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Mohammad Hamza Shafqaat Wednesday urged the citizens to actively participate in ongoing campaign titled 'throw and grow' at different trails of Margalla Hills of Islamabad city in an attempt to promote culture of planting trees in the country.

Talking to a Private channel, he explained the campaign is being launched with the help of Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) which is inviting people from all kinds of civil societies, media, and others to visit the trails along Margalla hills.

He said the seeds of Kachnar and Pine trees were selected for the seeds ball and a buyer would be informed about the feasible area of those seeds.

He said that tree plantation is our national as well as religious responsibility as deforestation in the country has increased the demand of tree plantation on mammoth level to meet the required green cover for better environment.

DC Islamabad said every citizen specially youngsters should plant trees to over come the shortage of forests, adding, Islamabad is the only planned city of Pakistan and its green character distinguishes it from other cities of the country as well as on the globe.

He said, today's green Islamabad is the outcome of consistent efforts of present government which it made during the successive regimes by planting, protecting and nourishing the trees in the capital city.

He said every volunteer in 'Throw and Grow' campaign is being called at trail three, five and six of the Margalla Hills where school kids and private contractors are actively participating.

The campaign will take advantage of seed balls which will be thrown around the trails of Margalla Hills. Water from rainfalls in monsoon season will help brow these seeds into saplings and eventually trees, he said.

He said the seed balls was being specifically used because it is an easy way to plant the trees, adding, this initiative would give us a long-term advantages and it would help in resolving the issues related to forests.

He asked visitors to collect a bag of seed balls free of cost from the counter displayed at the entry point of each trail and throw them on your way up the trail.

He also appreciated those who participated in the drive, including people from civil society, media and other walks of life, to the most visited trails, including Trail 3, 5 and 6.