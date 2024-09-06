Open Menu

DC Islamabad Warns PTI Protesters Against Unlawful Activities

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 03:30 PM

DC Islamabad warns PTI protesters against unlawful activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday cautioned PTI protesters travelling to Islamabad on September 8 to strictly adhere to established SOPs and remain within the designated protest zone as any breach of the law or deviation from the allocated area will result in prompt and decisive action.

In an exclusive talk on a private news channel, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) has ensured that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in Islamabad on September 8 will be held peacefully, in line with court orders.

The DC has designated the Sangjani area for the protest and has written a letter to the organizers, clearly outlining the boundaries and guidelines for the demonstration.

By doing so, the authorities aim to maintain law and order while allowing the protesters to exercise their right to peaceful assembly, he added.

DC Nawaz Memon has reiterated that the authorities will not tolerate any disruption to the daily lives of Islamabad's citizens during the PTI protest on September 8.

He emphasized that while the protesters have been allowed to assemble in the designated Sangjani area, they must adhere to the established boundaries and guidelines to ensure a peaceful demonstration.

The DC assured that the authorities will take swift action against anyone attempting to disturb the peace or disrupt the normal functioning of the city.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Law And Order September From Court

Recent Stories

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

14 minutes ago
 PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Cham ..

PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup

2 hours ago
 Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect a ..

Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..

2 hours ago
 Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today

3 hours ago
 SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendmen ..

SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid

4 hours ago
 LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen ..

LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

7 hours ago
 Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

23 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

23 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

23 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan