DC Islamabad Warns PTI Protesters Against Unlawful Activities
Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday cautioned PTI protesters travelling to Islamabad on September 8 to strictly adhere to established SOPs and remain within the designated protest zone as any breach of the law or deviation from the allocated area will result in prompt and decisive action.
In an exclusive talk on a private news channel, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) has ensured that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest in Islamabad on September 8 will be held peacefully, in line with court orders.
The DC has designated the Sangjani area for the protest and has written a letter to the organizers, clearly outlining the boundaries and guidelines for the demonstration.
By doing so, the authorities aim to maintain law and order while allowing the protesters to exercise their right to peaceful assembly, he added.
DC Nawaz Memon has reiterated that the authorities will not tolerate any disruption to the daily lives of Islamabad's citizens during the PTI protest on September 8.
He emphasized that while the protesters have been allowed to assemble in the designated Sangjani area, they must adhere to the established boundaries and guidelines to ensure a peaceful demonstration.
The DC assured that the authorities will take swift action against anyone attempting to disturb the peace or disrupt the normal functioning of the city.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Defence & Martyrs Day marked in schools7 minutes ago
-
Grand rally celebrates Pakistan Defense Day in Mirpurkhas7 minutes ago
-
University of Larkana commemorates Defense Day7 minutes ago
-
SRSO provides relief to monsoon-hit villages in Thatta27 minutes ago
-
Awais Leghari visits family of Shaheed Lnk Hasnain Ali Shah27 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army martyrs honoured in Mirpurkhas27 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy celebrates Defence, Martyrs Day 202427 minutes ago
-
Pirzada assures NA for taking steps towards accelerating work on FGEHA’s projects37 minutes ago
-
NA passes 'Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill 2024'47 minutes ago
-
Drizzle forecast for Karachi47 minutes ago
-
Nation will never forget sacrifices of martyrs like Ahmed Badr : Tarar47 minutes ago
-
Defence Day: Sukkur pays tribute to Pakistan Armed Forces1 hour ago