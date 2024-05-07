DC Issues 90-day Deadline To Clear Pending Cases Of Revenue Deptt
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting of the revenue officers of the Federal Capital to address the backlog of pending cases of the Revenue department.
Chairing the meeting, DC expressed annoyance over the prolonged delay of revenue matters affecting the citizens
and directed the officials to clear pending cases without any further delay.
The meeting primarily focused on assessing the extensive list of unresolved revenue cases within Islamabad.
With a sense of urgency, the DC issued a stern ultimatum, demanding that all pending cases be resolved within a strict
90-day timeline. The ultimatum underscored the gravity of the situation and the pressing need for swift action.
On the occasion, Irfan Memon highlighted the hardships faced by citizens due to the prolonged pendency of revenue cases. Memon's shed light on the real-world consequences of bureaucratic delays, urging authorities to prioritize
citizen welfare.
In response to the urgency of the situation, the DC called upon revenue officers to dedicate themselves tirelessly to the task at hand. The directive underscored the need for round-the-clock efforts to expedite the resolution process and alleviate the burden on citizens.
He also directed the officials that a comprehensive report on the status of revenue cases would be presented at the next meeting.
Recent Stories
Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensure protection of people: DG IS ..
"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”
Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..
Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi
Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister
Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two youth drown in River Indus at Kohistan42 seconds ago
-
86th meeting of Board of Advanced Studies, Research of IUB held45 seconds ago
-
Tribal districts education foundation takes steps to improve education system: MD48 seconds ago
-
LESCO detects 77,452 power pilferers in 228 days51 seconds ago
-
DC Matiari conducts surprise hospital inspections, urges improved healthcare standards10 minutes ago
-
US DCM, SCCI agree on promotion of mutual trade, industrial, economic activities11 minutes ago
-
Revenue officials ordered to meet targets11 minutes ago
-
CM reviews CBD projects11 minutes ago
-
DC pays surprise visit to revenue offices11 minutes ago
-
Agriculturist terms wettest April as `boon’ for Barani areas of KP11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Kazakhstan discuss collaboration in IT sector21 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against vehicles with modified silencers31 minutes ago