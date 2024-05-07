Open Menu

DC Issues 90-day Deadline To Clear Pending Cases Of Revenue Deptt

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 05:40 PM

DC issues 90-day deadline to clear pending cases of Revenue deptt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting of the revenue officers of the Federal Capital to address the backlog of pending cases of the Revenue department.

Chairing the meeting, DC expressed annoyance over the prolonged delay of revenue matters affecting the citizens

and directed the officials to clear pending cases without any further delay.

The meeting primarily focused on assessing the extensive list of unresolved revenue cases within Islamabad.

With a sense of urgency, the DC issued a stern ultimatum, demanding that all pending cases be resolved within a strict

90-day timeline. The ultimatum underscored the gravity of the situation and the pressing need for swift action.

On the occasion, Irfan Memon highlighted the hardships faced by citizens due to the prolonged pendency of revenue cases. Memon's shed light on the real-world consequences of bureaucratic delays, urging authorities to prioritize

citizen welfare.

In response to the urgency of the situation, the DC called upon revenue officers to dedicate themselves tirelessly to the task at hand. The directive underscored the need for round-the-clock efforts to expedite the resolution process and alleviate the burden on citizens.

He also directed the officials that a comprehensive report on the status of revenue cases would be presented at the next meeting.

Related Topics

Islamabad Resolution All

Recent Stories

Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensu ..

Army committed to dismantle terrorist groups, ensure protection of people: DG IS ..

3 hours ago
 "The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for T ..

"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”

3 hours ago
 vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color ..

Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..

3 hours ago
 Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbill ..

Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi

3 hours ago
 Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: ..

Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister

3 hours ago
 Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024

Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024

4 hours ago
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes impo ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultur ..

Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..

18 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportun ..

Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..

18 hours ago
 Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your res ..

Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan