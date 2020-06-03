UrduPoint.com
DC Issues Alert After Polio Virus Detected In Sewerage

Wed 03rd June 2020 | 05:02 PM

DC issues alert after polio virus detected in sewerage

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) : Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak Wednesday issued an alert across the district after polio virus was detected in sewerage in Ali Town area.

He directed the Health Department to launch an emergency programme against polio virus.

While presiding over a meeting of the health officials here at the Circuit House, he directed the authorities concerned to launch an anti-polio drive in all union councils falling in jurisdiction of Ali Town sewerage disposal.

He said that spotting polio virus was surprising, as there was little movement of people and transportation from other provinces due to COVID-19 lockdown. He ordered for launching a study where from the polio virus had come in the area. He said that there was need to stay alert after polio cases were reported in surrounding districts.

He ordered for focusing on gypsies children during the anti-polio vaccination drive and training of new vaccinators also.

He said that the threat of dengue had increased after the recent rains and directed the departments concerned to submit their comprehensive plans with the DC office about the anti-dengue steps in their departments.

He ordered for lodging cases against the open scrapyard owners for not taking practical steps against dengue. He also ordered to ensure 100 per cent surveillance of dengue hotspots.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Tayyib Khan, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Saleem Akbar, Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, World Health Organisation representatives and others were present.

