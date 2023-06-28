DC issues alert in hospitals in view of heat wave

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu has issued an alert at government hospitals by keeping in view the ongoing heat wave and upcoming Eid-ul-Azha on Wednesday.

During his visit to District Headquarters Hospital Khanewal to review facilities being offered to the masses, the deputy commissioner directed officers concerned to ensure the availability of medicines of heat protection.

He said that holidays of doctors and other staff of hospitals have been cancelled during Eid-ul-Azha in order to ensure 24/7 services to masses.

He also visited the trauma centre and other sections of the hospital and inquire about the health and given facilities of the patients.

He directed officers concerned to ensure maximum health facilities for the masses as per the directives of the provincial government.