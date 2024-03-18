DC issues directives for anti-dengue operation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad has chaired a high-level meeting to address the looming threat of dengue fever in the Federal capital and directed the concerned to initiate a drive without any delay to combat the potential outbreak.

According to the spokesman of ICT, Dr Abdullah Tabassum, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad emphasized the unwavering commitment to deploy all available resources in the fight against the dengue virus.

Notably, special attention would be given to rural areas to safeguard all citizens from potential harm.

On the occasion, he issued instructions to the department concerned to start the surveillance drive against dengue to control the hazard in the area.

Meanwhile, he said that the safety of citizens was the topmost priority of the district administration and the department would leave no stone unturned to maintain a healthy atmosphere in Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by the officials of Local Government, CDA Sanitation, CDA Environment, Endowments Department, Union Council Sectors, MCI Health Services, Surveillance teams, District Health Officers, Assistant Commissioners, Magistrates and other stakeholders.