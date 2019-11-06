DC issues directives for improvement of FDA efficiency, performance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner/DG FDA Muhammad Ali issued directives to all the directorates including Chief Engineer FDA to prepare their action plan with clear bench marking and time lines in order to improve the efficiency and performance of the FDA offices regarding public service delivery.

He asked the officers to furnish weekly progress report to him and their departmental performance would be evaluated on the basis of their achievements and recoveries.

He said that the objective of taking new reforms in FDA offices is to raise the capacity and performance of FDA for the city development and strong public confidence on this institution.