UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Issues Directives For Improvement Of FDA Efficiency, Performance

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 12:10 AM

DC issues directives for improvement of FDA efficiency, performance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner/DG FDA Muhammad Ali issued directives to all the directorates including Chief Engineer FDA to prepare their action plan with clear bench marking and time lines in order to improve the efficiency and performance of the FDA offices regarding public service delivery.

He asked the officers to furnish weekly progress report to him and their departmental performance would be evaluated on the basis of their achievements and recoveries.

He said that the objective of taking new reforms in FDA offices is to raise the capacity and performance of FDA for the city development and strong public confidence on this institution.

Related Topics

Progress Muhammad Ali All

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh receives Senegalese Foreign Ministe ..

1 hour ago

Zakat Fund revenue hits AED175 million in nine mon ..

2 hours ago

NMC organises workshop to promote digital literacy ..

3 hours ago

Latifa bint Mohammed meets LinkedIn top executives ..

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE team for First Globa ..

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates DUBAI FDI on win ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.