DC Issues Directives For Planting Trees In Forest Land

Sat 07th August 2021 | 03:59 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar has instructed officials of the Forest Department to plant trees on 15,000 acres of Kundhah Forest land recently retrieved from illegal occupants

DC visited the forest area where tree plantation work was in progress and also planted a tree there. He also instructed the officials for retrieving the entire land of the forest department from the illegal occupation of influential persons followed by tree plantation to turn the area green and protected.

Forest Official briefing the Deputy Commissioner said that so far 15,000 acres of Kandha forest has been retrieved while an operation to retrieve more land is in progress.

He said that tree plantation is in progress on this land.

Later DC visited Daulatpur town and inspected Muharram procession routes. He instructed Town Committee administration to ensure the cleanliness and sanitation of procession routes.

He also inspected the Library at Daulatpur. Deputy Commissioner directed Assistant Commissioner Qazi Ahmed Dadan Khan Lashari for completion of ongoing library work at the earliest to facilitate the area people especially students.

He also visited Rural Health Centre Qazi Ahmed and collected details about provision of health facilities.

