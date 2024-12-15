DC Issues Directives Regarding School Children’s Winter Garments
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2024 | 02:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain ul Aabdin Memon has directed Director Schools Secondary, Primary and all officers to adhere to relaxation to children regarding wearing winter garments.
According to a notification, Deputy Commissioner has received complaints from parents about schools enforcing strict winter dress code by asking children to remove private winter garments.
This practice has led to health issues among students.
School administration are here by directed not to ask children to remove private winter clothing, instead schools should contact parents to ensure compliance with the dress code while prioritizing children’s health and well being.
