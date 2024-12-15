Open Menu

DC Issues Directives Regarding School Children’s Winter Garments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2024 | 02:30 PM

DC issues directives regarding school children’s winter garments

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain ul Aabdin Memon has directed Director Schools Secondary, Primary and all officers to adhere to relaxation to children regarding wearing winter garments.

According to a notification, Deputy Commissioner has received complaints from parents about schools enforcing strict winter dress code by asking children to remove private winter garments.

This practice has led to health issues among students.

School administration are here by directed not to ask children to remove private winter clothing, instead schools should contact parents to ensure compliance with the dress code while prioritizing children’s health and well being.

Related Topics

Hyderabad All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

6 hours ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

19 hours ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

19 hours ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

19 hours ago
 Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

20 hours ago
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

22 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

22 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

22 hours ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

22 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

1 day ago
 PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan