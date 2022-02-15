DC issues directives to control dengue

Deputy Commissioner Swat, Riaz Ali Khan on Tuesday directed proper monitoring of tube wells, construction sites and places where tyres were sold and purchased

PESHAWAR, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Swat, Riaz Ali Khan on Tuesday directed proper monitoring of tube wells, construction sites and places where tyres were sold and purchased.

He issued the directives while chairing a meeting to discuss and review steps for prevention and spread of dengue.

The meeting was also briefed by District Coordinator about anti-dengue steps and plan being finalized by health authorities to prevent spread of dengue with the advent of spring season.

Chairing the meeting, deputy commissioner directed monitoring of construction sites in residential areas and identification of places that were more vulnerable to dengue larvae breeding.

He said isolation ward in public and private sector hospitals should be made functional besides starting a campaign to aware people about dengue prevention steps.

The meeting was informed that dengue surveillance would be started in month of March, adding, 450 workers would be given training relating to inform people about dengue preventive measures.