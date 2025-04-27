Open Menu

DC Issues Directives To Schools Regarding Heatwave

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2025 | 03:30 PM

DC issues directives to Schools regarding heatwave

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad and Chairman District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Hyderabad, Zain-ul Abidin Memon, has issued important instructions to all educational institutions in Hyderabad district to ensure protection of students from the adverse effects of heat.

According to a handout people have been urged to adhere following measures like

Morning assemblies should be held in suitable shade or shade ensuring availability of cold drinking water for all students

Basic medical supplies and first aid facilities should be readily available so that heatwave-related health problems can be treated immediately.

DC also directed that during the vacations, students should be kept in shade or shade until they are safely discharged with their parents or guardians, so that they can be protected from direct sunlight.

APP/nsm

