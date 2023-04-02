DC issues explanation letters to 8 price control magistrates

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rafia Haidar has sought an explanation from eight price Control Magistrates (PCMs) for showing negligence in duty.

According to DC office spokesman here Sunday, the explanations were sought from those PCMs who were absent from the meeting which was chaired by the DC on 1st April to review their performance as well as the prices of essential commodities.

The deputy commissioner issued explanation letters to PCMs namely Rao Nimat Ali Khan State Management Officer MCL, Shelok Anwar Drug Inspector Aziz Bhatti Town, Muhammad Ali Janjua Social Welfare Officer, Anam Chaudhry Assistant Director Local Government Model Town, Waqar Rehman Assistant Director PHA, Faisal Vatto Tehsil sports Officer, Paras Zuberi Chief Officer Shalimar Town and Umar Nawaz Cheema ADLR Raiwind.

The DC strictly directed all Price Control Magistrates that no negligence would be tolerated regarding prices of essential commodities. "District administration is taking necessary steps against profiteers and hoarders and illegal profiteering and hoarding will not be tolerated under any circumstances," she warned.

She directed the administrative officers to make sure the strict monitoring of prices of essential commodities in field instead of sitting in offices and rate list should be displayed on prominent places. She added, "It is our top priority to provide all facilities to the citizens during the holy month of Ramadan. All the Price Control Magistrates must conduct strict crackdown against profiteers and overcharging."