DC Issues High Alert For Civic Agencies

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2022 | 08:00 PM

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Badin, Agha Shah Nawaz Khan issued high alert for local bodies, public health engineering and health department to avert any untoward situation due to prediction of rainfall.

According to a hand out issued by the District Information office, officers of Local bodies, public health, health, drainage and other relevant officers and employees have been directed to remain on high alert to deal with any emergency.

The DC also directed relevant officers to remain in contact with each other and inform residents living near coastal areas and fishermen weather situation and take precautionary measures.

