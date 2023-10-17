DC issues instruction for gas pipeline installation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir issued instructions for Sui-Gas pipeline installation and road repair in the district here on Tuesday.

According to the DC office, under the supervision of DC Kohat, a meeting was held with the department concerned where DC issued necessary instructions to complete the steps regarding the timely installation of gas pipeline and road repair so that all possible facilities can be provided to the people.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shehryar Qamar, XEN C&W, in-charge SNGPL and other concerned officers attended.