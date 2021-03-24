UrduPoint.com
DC Issues New Price Lists For Holy Month Of Ramadan

Wed 24th March 2021

DC issues new price lists for Holy month of Ramadan

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) ::The Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Aun Haider Gondal Wednesday reviewed the price list of essential edible commodities with focus on strict implementation of the price list by the price magistrates, Assistant Commissioners and officials of the Food department.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Capt (Rtd) Aun Haider Gondal chaired a District Price Review Committee Meeting for fixation of price list.

ADC Admin Ishfaq Ahmad, AC/AAC Timergara, also attended the meeting. DO live stock. District Food Controller Kashif Ihsan, Director Consumer Protection Right Council, President Bazar Trade Union etc.

After analyzing various food prices with the prices of adjacent districts the new price list was issued.

He issued the new price lists, directed to all stakeholders, and warned that no one will be allowed to fix prices on their own sweets well. The presidents of various trade unions were asked to give relief to the public especially for the upcoming Holy month of Ramzan and charge reasonable prices as per the approved price list and stern action would be taken against those violating the price lists rates.

More Stories From Pakistan

