DC issues notification regarding security arrangements for Youm-e-Ali

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, Friday issued a notification regarding security and other arrangements for programs commemorating the Youm Shahadat of Hazrat Ali (RA) on the 21st of Ramazan.

In this regard a District Control Room has been established at Police Lines Safe City to oversee these arrangements.

The Office Superintendent of DC Office has designated Asad Ali Memon (Mobile: 0333-7022795) and DIB Incharge, Naeem Akbar Sahito (Mobile: 0300-3231457) focal persons for the control room.

While Assistant Mukhtiarkar Ghulam Murtaza Zardari (Mobile: 0300-3283137) and Safe City Incharge Mehmood Akhtar (Mobile: 0300-3214039) have been assigned as in-charges of the control room.

The control room will remain operational until March 22, and it can be contacted on Phone: 0244-930454.

