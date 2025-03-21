Open Menu

DC Issues Notification Regarding Security Arrangements For Youm-e-Ali

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 10:40 PM

DC issues notification regarding security arrangements for Youm-e-Ali

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, Friday issued a notification regarding security and other arrangements for programs commemorating the Youm Shahadat of Hazrat Ali (RA) on the 21st of Ramazan.

In this regard a District Control Room has been established at Police Lines Safe City to oversee these arrangements.

The Office Superintendent of DC Office has designated Asad Ali Memon (Mobile: 0333-7022795) and DIB Incharge, Naeem Akbar Sahito (Mobile: 0300-3231457) focal persons for the control room.

While Assistant Mukhtiarkar Ghulam Murtaza Zardari (Mobile: 0300-3283137) and Safe City Incharge Mehmood Akhtar (Mobile: 0300-3214039) have been assigned as in-charges of the control room.

The control room will remain operational until March 22, and it can be contacted on Phone: 0244-930454.

APP/rzq /mwq

Recent Stories

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nami ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Namibia on Independence Day

31 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Turkish Ambassador

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives Turkish Ambassador

2 hours ago
 Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, ..

Dubai Press Club hosts workshop on Generative AI, its applications in media

2 hours ago
 Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new ..

Trinasolar strengthens Pakistan presence with new distributor partnerships amid ..

2 hours ago
 Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last t ..

Thousands observe Itikaf across Pakistan as last ten days of Ramadan starts

3 hours ago
 Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sen ..

Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Charity Foundation sends more food aid to Gaza Strip ..

3 hours ago
ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Ji ..

ECC approves Rs250m as Govt Paid-Up Capital for Jinnah Medical Complex operation ..

3 hours ago
 Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes ..

Brother-in-law allegedly tortured, tied with ropes in Lahore

3 hours ago
 Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

Europe facing water stress, scarcity: EEA

3 hours ago
 Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-makin ..

Federal govt decides to shut down 1,700 loss-making utility stores

3 hours ago
 Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after ..

Pakistan set to enter satellite internet era after Starlink receives NOC

3 hours ago
 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days ..

'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' completes 500 days of continuous humanitarian gi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan