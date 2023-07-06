Open Menu

DC Issues Red Alert To Deal Expected Flood In Distt

Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2023 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jehangir issued a red alert to all relevant departments keeping in view the expected flood in the district, Thursday.

Presiding over a meeting of the district disaster management committee, the DC directed all assistant commissioners to inspect flood embankments and remove encroachments.

He asked Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to set up special camps for the drainage of water from the area and also ordered the cleanliness of sewerage lines and manholes on a priority basis.

He stressed the need for a comprehensive awareness campaign to prevent mishaps during rain and said that officials of civil defense would perform their duty to deal with any emergency situation.

On this occasion, the officers of WASA, PDMA, and other district departments briefed the DC regarding arrangements to deal with heavy rain and flood-like situation.

