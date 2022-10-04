DC issues report on flood-rain losses in Larkana district

A report issued by Deputy Commissioner Tarique Manzoor Chandio has said a total of 1,217,428 people and 181,583 families have been affected during the rains/flood in the district

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :A report issued by Deputy Commissioner Tarique Manzoor Chandio has said a total of 1,217,428 people and 181,583 families have been affected during the rains/flood in the district.

Out of which 588,168 people and 74,171 families were affected in Larkana taluka. 265,933 people and 45,257 families were affected in Ratodero taluka. 179,967 people and 31,332 families were affected in Dukri Taluka. 183, 360 people and 30,245 families were affected in Bakrani taluka.

As per report issued by the DC, 30,649 people are homeless and outside the relief camps in Larkana district, 9,500 people are homeless and outside the relief camps in Larkana Taluka, 7000 people are homeless in Ratodero Taluka.

Similarly, 7416 people have been displaced in Dokri taluka and 6,733 people in Bakrani Taluka.

According to the statistics, 1,350 relief camps have been established in the district. There are 426 relief camps in Larkana Taluka, 378 in Ratodero, 231 in Dukri and 315 in Bagrani Taluka. 1376 people are sent to relief camps in Larkana, 217 in Ratodero, 148 in Dokri and 238 in Bakrani. Similarly,1979 people living in 1350 relief camps.

The district administration has established 02 tent cities in Larkana district.

Out of which 2765 people live in the tent city of Larkana taluka and 304 people live in the tent city of Bakrani. In this way, a total of 3069 people are living in both tent cities.

Apart from this, 10 mobile medical camps and 56 fixed medical camps are established in Larkana district. 2 mobile and 48 fixed camps are established in Larkana taluka, 4 mobile and 4 fixed camps are established in Ratodero taluka, 2 mobile and 2 fixed camps in Dokri and 2 mobile and 2 fixed camps in Bakrani taluka.

117 doctors and 181 paramedical staff are posted in the medical camps. 188,874 people have been treated in the medical camps of Ratodero, 41,959 in Dokri and 130,183 in Bakrani. 361,116 people have been treated in Larkana district.

1,355,113 acres of land were affected during the rains, in which 157,223 acres of standing crops were destroyed in Larkana, 116,256 acres of land came under water, while 53,218 acres of crops were affected, in Ratodero taluka, 1,026, 785 acres of land and 44, 662 acres of standing crops were affected. 11,444 acres of land and 29,189 acres of crops were affected in Dokri Taluka, 110,628 acres of land and 30,254 acres of crops were destroyed in Bakrani Taluka.