DC issues report on flood-rain losses in Larkana district

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Tarique Manzoor Chandio on Monday issued a latest report of life and financial losses caused by the torrential rains and flood in the district.

According to report, a total of 1,217,428 people and 181,583 families have been affected during the rains, flood in the district. Out of which 588,168 people and 74,171 families were affected in Larkana taluka.

There are still 8110 people outside the relief camps and homeless in Larkana district. 3500 people in Larkana taluka, 2270 in Rutodero taluka, 600 in Dokri and 1690 in Bakrani taluka are homeless and outside the relief camps.

29 relief camps in Larkana district, of which 16 are in Larkana taluka, 8 in Ratodero taluka and 5 in Bakrani taluka. While 151 families were staying in the relief camps.

Apart from this, there are 10 mobile medical camps and 56 fixed medical camps in Larkana district.

117 doctors and 181 paramedical staff are posted in the medical camps. 188,874 people were treated in the medical camps of Rutodero, 41,959 in Dokri tehsil and 130,183 in Bakrani tehsil.

In this way, a total of 361,016 people have been treated.

In Larkana district, 1,355,113 acres of land were affected during the rains, in which 157,223 acres of standing crops were destroyed. 116,256 acres of land came under water in Larkana taluka only.

Deputy Commissioner Larkana in his report said that 56 persons died including women and children in various places of Larkana district.

It added that 2522 animals had also died in Larkana district during the diseases caused after the rains, while the Livestock Department had established 4 camps for animals.

A total of 226,980 houses were destroyed due to rains, of which 144,470 houses were partially damaged, while 82,510 houses were completely destroyed. Within Larkana taluka, 63,261 houses were partially affected, while 29453 houses were completely destroyed in the district, in this way 92714 houses were damaged.

Similarly, 66 UCIs of Larkana district were affected during the rain/ flood, including 33 UCs of Larkana Taluka, 12 UCIs of Ratudero Taluka, 10 UCs of Dokri Taluka and 11 UCs of Bakrani Taluka.