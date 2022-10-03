DC issues report regarding flood related assistance

Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tarique Manzoor Chandio on Monday shared details in his report about the district administration's efforts in providing assistance to the flood affected people

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Larkana Tarique Manzoor Chandio on Monday shared details in his report about the district administration's efforts in providing assistance to the flood affected people.

According to the report issued by the deputy commissioner's office, the process of providing food, clean drinking water, free medical aid to the victims in 157 relief camps including tent cities is going on in the district.

According to the data 344 families and 2,765 people are living in the tent city of Municipal Stadium Larkana, while 304 people of 45 families are living in Tent City Areja Industrial Site.

Similarly, 3096 people from 389 families live in both tent cities.

Besides, there are 69 relief camps at various places in Larkana taluka in which 8,239 people from 1073 families are living, 217 in 36 relief camps in Ratodero taluka.

148 families and 1,184 people are still living in 18 relief camps in Dokri taluka, 238 families and 1904 people are living in 32 relief camps in Baqrani taluka of Larkana district.

Similarly, a total of 2,065 families and 16,132 people have been sent to 157 relief camps, of which 13063 people from 1676 families are being cared for in 155 camps established in 11 educational institutions of Larkana district.

On the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner of Larkana, the district administration is providing ration, food, clean water, free treatment in medical camps and other facilities to the rain/flood victims.

The Deputy Commissioner of Larkana said that until the rain/flood affected people are sent to the relief camps and their rehabilitation work is completed, the series of assistance will continue in the district.