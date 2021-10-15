DC issues show-cause notice to 20 Health Dept officials

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Asghar Joyia has issued show-cause notices to 20 officers of the Health Department for showing poor performance in anti-dengue campaign.

He was presiding over a meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee in his office here on Friday. The meeting was attended by Health Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi, officers and representatives of all departments concerned.

The DC also ordered for issuing warning notices to officers who did not ensure implementation of the dengue-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He directed the Labour Department to inspect the industrial units across the district and get the services of experts to search for dengue larvae and destroy the larvae.

CEO Health Dr Sohail Asghar Qazi said that during the last three days, larvae were found and destroyed at 27 places in the district, including 12 indoor and 15 outdoor places. He said that CBC tests were conducted on 256 suspects across the district during the last week out of which 12 were diagnosed with dengue fever.