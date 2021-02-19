DC issues show cause to 9 price control magistrates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mudassar Riaz Malik on Friday issued show cause notices to nine price control magistrates over poor performance.

DC issued directions during a meeting on price control here at DC's office and said that price control magistrates had been assigned the task of checking and they should seal the shops found involved in violating the government instructions.

Mudassar Riaz Malik urged shopkeepers to display rate lists at conspicuously in their shops and stores for facilitation of customers.

He stated that Price Control Committee meets every week to review fluctuations in the prices of daily-use items and re-fix rates of some commodities. He said that the district administration believed in the interests of both classes i.e. traders and consumers.