DC Issues Special Instructions Regarding Heatwave Forecast

Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2025 | 06:20 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon, has issued special instructions to concerned officials in light of the heatwave forecast by the Meteorological Department.

DC directed the municipal and town administrations to set up cold water stalls at public places to protect citizens from the heatwave.

Health department officials have also been instructed to establish special wards for heatwave patients at healthcare centers across the district.

DC stressed that these heatwave wards must be set up immediately, and staff should be deployed without delay.

He advised citizens to avoid going outdoors unnecessarily during extreme heat. People should remain indoors between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM and follow all precautionary measures, DC emphasized.

Addressing farmers and laborers, DC Shehryar Gul Memon recommended scheduling agricultural activities during early morning and evening hours to minimize heat exposure.

