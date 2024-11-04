Open Menu

DC Issues Warning To 10 Price Control Magistrates For Poor Performance

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2024 | 09:44 PM

DC issues warning to 10 price control magistrates for poor performance

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari has issued a stern warning to 10 price control magistrates for poor performance in controlling market prices

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari has issued a stern warning to 10 price control magistrates for poor performance in controlling market prices.

The DC instructed them to increase field inspections and strengthen their monitoring efforts to provide relief to citizens.

During a recent meeting, attended by ADC General Ghulam Mustafa and assistant commissioners, DC Bukhari directed the magistrates to improve their performance and address rising concerns about price control.

The deputy commissioner was informed that, in the first four days of the month, 118 shopkeepers were caught overcharging, with magistrates conducting 1,079 inspections and issuing fines totaling Rs 213,000.

Related Topics

Poor Price Muhammad Ali Market

Recent Stories

JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Socia ..

JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar

28 minutes ago
 World bitterly needs peace: Faisalabad Chamber of ..

World bitterly needs peace: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Pre ..

3 seconds ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori commends JDC's ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori commends JDC's role in serving needy

4 seconds ago
 Tarar felicitates newly elected office bearers of ..

Tarar felicitates newly elected office bearers of Punjab Assembly Press Committe ..

6 seconds ago
 Karachi Corner at KPC library a commendable initi ..

Karachi Corner at KPC library a commendable initiative: Mayor Karachi

7 seconds ago
 CTP Rawalpindi challaned 9,867 vehicles for traffi ..

CTP Rawalpindi challaned 9,867 vehicles for traffic laws violation

11 seconds ago
District Coordination Committee discusses developm ..

District Coordination Committee discusses development projects, administrative i ..

6 minutes ago
 Abbottabad Circle 6 zone’s annual sports competi ..

Abbottabad Circle 6 zone’s annual sports competitions begin with colorful open ..

6 minutes ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential c ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential commodities

6 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on succ ..

Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on successful missile test

6 minutes ago
 APBUMA demands pro-export strategies

APBUMA demands pro-export strategies

6 minutes ago
 ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notifi ..

ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notified price lists

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan