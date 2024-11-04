DC Issues Warning To 10 Price Control Magistrates For Poor Performance
Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2024 | 09:44 PM
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari has issued a stern warning to 10 price control magistrates for poor performance in controlling market prices
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari has issued a stern warning to 10 price control magistrates for poor performance in controlling market prices.
The DC instructed them to increase field inspections and strengthen their monitoring efforts to provide relief to citizens.
During a recent meeting, attended by ADC General Ghulam Mustafa and assistant commissioners, DC Bukhari directed the magistrates to improve their performance and address rising concerns about price control.
The deputy commissioner was informed that, in the first four days of the month, 118 shopkeepers were caught overcharging, with magistrates conducting 1,079 inspections and issuing fines totaling Rs 213,000.
Recent Stories
JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar
World bitterly needs peace: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Pre ..
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori commends JDC's role in serving needy
Tarar felicitates newly elected office bearers of Punjab Assembly Press Committe ..
Karachi Corner at KPC library a commendable initiative: Mayor Karachi
CTP Rawalpindi challaned 9,867 vehicles for traffic laws violation
District Coordination Committee discusses development projects, administrative i ..
Abbottabad Circle 6 zone’s annual sports competitions begin with colorful open ..
Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential commodities
Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on successful missile test
APBUMA demands pro-export strategies
ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notified price lists
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori commends JDC's role in serving needy4 seconds ago
-
Tarar felicitates newly elected office bearers of Punjab Assembly Press Committee6 seconds ago
-
Karachi Corner at KPC library a commendable initiative: Mayor Karachi7 seconds ago
-
CTP Rawalpindi challaned 9,867 vehicles for traffic laws violation11 seconds ago
-
District Coordination Committee discusses development projects, administrative issues in Jhang6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential commodities6 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on successful missile test6 minutes ago
-
ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notified price lists12 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program12 minutes ago
-
Impacts of climate change on ecosystem devastating beyond repair: Romina Khurshid12 minutes ago
-
Economic development essential for prosper Pakistan: Governor Kundi12 minutes ago
-
Prosecutor general Punjab takes notice of minor's assault case17 minutes ago