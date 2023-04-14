DC Jacobabad visits various development schemes of city

Deputy Commissioner Jacobabad Muhammad Yousuf Sheikh on Friday took a surprise visit to various ongoing development schemes of tuff tiles and reviewed the ongoing work on Civil Hospital Road, Lakhra Bazar Road and District Council Road of the city

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Jacobabad Muhammad Yousuf Sheikh on Friday took a surprise visit to various ongoing development schemes of tuff tiles and reviewed the ongoing work on Civil Hospital Road, Lakhra Bazar Road and District Council Road of the city.

The DC emphasized the officers of various departments to realize their responsibilities and complete the ongoing development schemes being carried out in the City and ensure the quality of the work.

He also emphasized on the officials to complete the work within the stipulated time and ensure the quality of development work, he added.

He expressed anger at the slow pace of development schemes in the district.

He said that despite the passage of time, many schemes are incomplete and these schemes should be completed He warned that any slackness of concerned officials will not be tolerated and dealt with an enquiry and severe legal action.

The DC also inspected the construction from Jacobabad Institute of Medical Sciences (JIMS) to the exhibition ground road in the city and directed the concerned Engineer and Contractor to complete the work in time.

DC Muhammad Yousuf Sheikh said that the hospital and school road will be completed soon so that children and patients do not face any problem.