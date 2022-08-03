UrduPoint.com

DC Jaffarabad Warns Of Stern Action Against Negligence In Relief Activities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2022 | 02:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Jaffarabad Razzaq Khan Khajak on Wednesday said strict action would be taken against those showing negligence in the relief and rehabilitation activities going on throughout the district.

Talking to the flood affectees of Bagh Head, DC said that as per government's direction, high alert had been issued across the district in the context of the emergency situation caused by the rains.

He directed the officials of all departments and administration concerned to suspend their normal activities and concentrate on improving the situation caused by the rains and providing relief to the victims.

"No negligence will be tolerated and stern actions would be taken against the officers and personnel in the light of the instructions of the Chief Secretary Balochistan," he warned.

Earlier, DC Jaffarabad along with AC Osta Mohammad Safar Kumar visited Habib Kot, a flood-affected suburb of Bagh Head, and distributed cooked food under his supervision to the flood victims.

