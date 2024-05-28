Open Menu

DC Jameel Leads Rally To Mark Youm-e-Takbeer In Dhadar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM

DC Jameel leads rally to mark Youm-e-Takbeer in Dhadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Like the rest of the country, Deputy Commissioner Kachhi, Captain (R) Jameel Ahmed led the rally to mark the Youm-e-Takbeer which was taken out from DC Office, Dhadar area of Kachchi district on Tuesday.

The Rally ended at the DC office's Sabzazaar after marching different routs of the area.

The rally was attended by civil society, social worker youth, district administration officials, district officers, Levies and Police.

On this occasion, Jameel Ahmed Baloch addressed the participants of the rally and said that today Pakistan has made the defense of Pakistan impregnable by detonating nuclear test.

He said that today we were safe in our homes thanks to the Pakistan forces saying the nation of Pakistan could never forget the day of May 28.

Youm-e-Takbeer is a day to renew the pledge to defeat the evil intentions of external as well as internal enemies, he said.

He said that the nuclear capability has made Pakistan's defense impregnable, on which the entire nation was proud of being a nuclear power.

He said that the Takbeer Day was a day of national pride for the Pakistani nation and a symbol of the nation's unparalleled courage and bravery.

He said that we congratulated the entire nation on Takbeer Day.

At the end, the rally offered prayers for the safety of the nation and stability of the country.

