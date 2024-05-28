DC Jameel Leads Rally To Mark Youm-e-Takbeer In Dhadar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2024 | 04:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Like the rest of the country, Deputy Commissioner Kachhi, Captain (R) Jameel Ahmed led the rally to mark the Youm-e-Takbeer which was taken out from DC Office, Dhadar area of Kachchi district on Tuesday.
The Rally ended at the DC office's Sabzazaar after marching different routs of the area.
The rally was attended by civil society, social worker youth, district administration officials, district officers, Levies and Police.
On this occasion, Jameel Ahmed Baloch addressed the participants of the rally and said that today Pakistan has made the defense of Pakistan impregnable by detonating nuclear test.
He said that today we were safe in our homes thanks to the Pakistan forces saying the nation of Pakistan could never forget the day of May 28.
Youm-e-Takbeer is a day to renew the pledge to defeat the evil intentions of external as well as internal enemies, he said.
He said that the nuclear capability has made Pakistan's defense impregnable, on which the entire nation was proud of being a nuclear power.
He said that the Takbeer Day was a day of national pride for the Pakistani nation and a symbol of the nation's unparalleled courage and bravery.
He said that we congratulated the entire nation on Takbeer Day.
At the end, the rally offered prayers for the safety of the nation and stability of the country.
Recent Stories
Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president
New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..
NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad
Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan
Fiza Ali stuns with her rendition of “Kahani Suno” at London fashion show
PM takes notices of unannounced load-shedding in Pakistan
Spain officially recognizes Palestine today
Nation observing Youm-e-Takbeer today with national zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 May 2024
North Korea's military satellite launch fails as rocket explodes mid-flight
Increase in FED rate on cigarettes advised for health, revenue collection
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police conducted search operations in bid to maintain law & order9 minutes ago
-
Nation celebrating Youm-e-Takbeer with zeal, enthusiasm: Ali Madad Jattak9 minutes ago
-
09 gamblers apprehended in successful operation9 minutes ago
-
Young singers enthrall Chakwal public in music competition9 minutes ago
-
Bhutto's dream of making Pakistan a nuclear power fulfilled by Nawaz Sharif: Nasir Shah19 minutes ago
-
Governor directs Provincial Ombudsman to improve functionality19 minutes ago
-
Minister Health inaugurates 250 KW solarization project at Women and Children Hospital Charsadda19 minutes ago
-
Rain, gusty weather with thunderstorms to strike upper parts of country from May 28: NDMA19 minutes ago
-
A walk held to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer in Tank19 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Takbeer day observed in Larkana press club39 minutes ago
-
Acting President Gilani felicitates Nawaz Sharif on election as PML-N president39 minutes ago
-
May 28 essential day for all Pakistanis: says Sardar Khatran59 minutes ago