DC Jamshoro Chairs Meeting To Review Anti Polio Drive Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi Published September 12, 2023 | 12:00 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :A meeting to review the arrangements for the upcoming polio eradication campaign scheduled from October 2nd to October 6th, 2023, held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ali zulfiqar Memon, at darbar hall, Jamshoro on Monday.

The Deputy Commissioner urged the officials of the health department to ensure the achievement of the set targets during the polio campaign and to take special care that no child should be left unvaccinated during the anti-polio campaign.

Dr. Sanam, informing the meeting, highlighted that during the five-day anti-polio campaign, all children under the age of five years will be administered polio drops, along with vitamin A capsules and all necessary preparations have been completed.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Jamshoro Dr. Imamuddin Khoso, ADC-II Ahmer Aftab Memon, Dr. Jamshed Khanzada, Assistant Commissioner Sehwan Muhammad Iqbal Jandan, Assistant Commissioner Thana Bola Khan Abdul Qadir Iqbalani, DSP headquarters Kashif Qadri, District Manager PPHI Shafiq Rahman Agro, District Focal Person Polio Dr. Mohammad Raza, Dr. Pir Manzoor, Dr. Iram Sheikh and medical staff and others officials.

