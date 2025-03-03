Open Menu

DC Jamshoro Fines Profiteering Traders, Reviews Ongoing Development Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 05:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri made a surprise visit to Kotri city on Monday, where he inquired about the prices of daily essential food items from shopkeepers. He took action against traders charging higher prices and imposed fines on the violators.

The DC strongly directed the shopkeepers to ensure that they sell goods according to the market committee's price list. He emphasized that actions against profiteering traders would continue in order to provide relief to the public.

During the visit, assistant commissioner Kotri Nadeem Qadir Khokhar, MukhtiarKar Safiullah Abbasi, police, municipal committee Kotri, bureau of price control, market committee and other relevant department officials were also present.

On the other hand, the deputy commissioner Qadri also reviewed ongoing development work in Kotri city, and directed the concerned department officers to pay special attention to cleanliness and sanitation work, ensuring a clean environment for the public.

