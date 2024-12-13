Open Menu

DC Jamshoro Inaugurates National Polio Eradication Campaign

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri inaugurated the National Polio Eradication Campaign starting from December 16.

On this occasion, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Dr. Sikandar Ali Shoro, EOC Coordinator Sindh Irshad Ali Sodhar and Chairman District Council Suhail Ahmed Shoro administered polio drops to children. An awareness rally was also held to mark the event.

Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor ud din Hingorjo, District Health Officer Jamshoro Dr. Imam ud din Khoso, Dr. Kaleem Shaikh, Dr. Jamshed Khanzada, assistant commissioners of various, DSP Headquarters and officials from PPHI, WHO, local government, education and other departments attended the event.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Ghazanfar Ali Qadri presided over a high-level meeting in Darbar Hall, Jamshoro, to review the campaign's arrangements.

MPA Dr. Sikandar Ali Shoro, EOC Sindh Coordinator Irshad Ali Sodhar and District Chairman Suhail Ahmed Shoro emphasized the importance of eradicating polio, terming it a deadly disease that can only be prevented through polio drops.

Addressing the meeting, DC Qadri issued strict instructions to relevant officials, warning that negligence during the campaign would not be tolerated.

DHO Dr. Imam ud din Khoso informed the meeting that from December 16 to December 20, polio drops will be administered to 245,759 children under age of five years across the district, with all necessary preparations already completed.

