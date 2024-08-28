DC Jamshoro inspects flood preparedness in Sehwan

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Riaz Hussain Wassan conducted an inspection visit to Sehwan on Wednesday, focusing on the Manchar Lake, MNV Drain, Sehwan protective bund and LS Bund to assess the district's preparedness for potential flood situations.

According to a handout, during the visit, Wassan received a comprehensive briefing from XEN Shahbaz Irrigation regarding the capacity of the protective bunds to withstand flood situations.

The officials concerned assured the DC that the situation was under control, however, the Deputy Commissioner stressed that providing essential facilities to the public during rain and flood emergencies was the prime responsibility of the district administration.

Wassan categorically stated that any form of negligence will not be tolerated and directed the concerned officials to take proactive measures to ensure public safety.

He further said that the purpose of the visit was to ensure the safety of the public during the recent monsoon rains.

