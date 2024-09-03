DC Jamshoro Review Arrangements Of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Celebrations
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 09:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Riaz Hussain Wassan on Tuesday announced that Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) will be celebrated with great enthusiasm during the month of Rabi' al-Awwal.
He stated this during a meeting held at Darbar Hall, Jamshoro, and reviewed the arrangements made in this regard.
The deputy commissioner stressed the importance of educating the young generation about the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) through these events.
The DC directed the police officials to develop an effective security plan to ensure the safety of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions.
Additionally, he instructed relevant officers to enhance the cleanliness system across the district and asked all Assistant Commissioners to hold meetings to review the preparations for the celebrations in their respective areas.
He also instructed the HESCO authorities to ensure an uninterrupted power supply on the 11th and 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor ud din Hingorjo, DHO Jamshoro Dr. Imam Din Khoso, Assistant Commissioners, officers from relevant departments and representatives from religious organizations.
Recent Stories
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM approves implementation of APS project6 minutes ago
-
Research study conducted to investigates hospital preparedness for future pandemics amid Mpox cases6 minutes ago
-
Draft master plan for Abbottabad open for public review6 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: Court extends interim bail of Omar Ayub, other PTI leaders till Sept 146 minutes ago
-
E-transfer policy to ensure impartiality, merit: Minister16 minutes ago
-
Govt providing necessary help for economic prosperity of Balochistan: Rana16 minutes ago
-
MNA Rashidi visits National Book Foundation16 minutes ago
-
Minister Muqam offers condolences to Chaudhry Nisar's sister's passing16 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman for strict monitoring of dengue breeding spots16 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast widespread rain across Sindh, northeast Balochistan, south Punjab16 minutes ago
-
Trader killed during dacoity26 minutes ago
-
Welding mechanic electrocuted26 minutes ago