DC Jamshoro Review Arrangements Of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) Celebrations

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 09:20 PM

DC Jamshoro review arrangements of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Riaz Hussain Wassan on Tuesday announced that Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) will be celebrated with great enthusiasm during the month of Rabi' al-Awwal.

He stated this during a meeting held at Darbar Hall, Jamshoro, and reviewed the arrangements made in this regard.

The deputy commissioner stressed the importance of educating the young generation about the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) through these events.

The DC directed the police officials to develop an effective security plan to ensure the safety of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions.

Additionally, he instructed relevant officers to enhance the cleanliness system across the district and asked all Assistant Commissioners to hold meetings to review the preparations for the celebrations in their respective areas.

He also instructed the HESCO authorities to ensure an uninterrupted power supply on the 11th and 12th of Rabi' al-Awwal.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Noor ud din Hingorjo, DHO Jamshoro Dr. Imam Din Khoso, Assistant Commissioners, officers from relevant departments and representatives from religious organizations.

